The November/December issue of acmqueue is out now



Subscribers and ACM Professional members login here



PDF

January 16, 2019

Volume 16, issue 6

Error 526 Ray ID: 49fb6bc269f1c5ce • 2019-01-27 13:03:42 UTC Invalid SSL certificate You Browser Working Newark Cloudflare Working deliverybot.acm.org Host Error What happened? The origin web server does not have a valid SSL certificate. What can I do? If you're a visitor of this website: Please try again in a few minutes. If you're the owner of this website: The SSL certificate presented by the server did not pass validation. This could indicate an expired SSL certificate or a certificate that does not include the requested domain name. Please contact your hosting provider to ensure that an up-to-date and valid SSL certificate issued by a Certificate Authority is configured for this domain name on the origin server. Additional troubleshooting information here.





Originally published in Queue vol. 16, no. 6—

see this item in the ACM Digital Library

Related:

Bridget Kromhout - Containers Will Not Fix Your Broken Culture (and Other Hard Truths)

Complex socio-technical systems are hard; film at 11.

Comments

(newest first)

Clinton | Sun, 27 Jan 2019 01:24:45 UTC

Wow! What a wonderfully applicable collection of life skills. You did a phenomenal job of distilling them down into simple, easy-to-use patterns. What's more is because they are simple they are easily memorable. Thank you so much!

~ahanjura | Sat, 26 Jan 2019 11:36:47 UTC

Kate, I am glad you have highlighted issues that most of us aren't trained to handle particularly in the technology industry.

Your practical advise is worth its weight in gold and highly recommended for everyone encountering any of these tricky situations - tricky for even the otherwise brightest employees.

Such advise would do a world of good to well run workplaces and more so in workplaces where chaos is prevalent and one wonders about how to get around typical day to day corporate challenges.

name | Sat, 26 Jan 2019 06:50:46 UTC

name | Sat, 26 Jan 2019 06:50:40 UTC

Adam Cole | Wed, 23 Jan 2019 19:45:19 UTC

Excellent article Kate. There are plenty of business articles on managing similar difficult situations. What sets your article apart is the pragmatic Design Patterns. I love seeing the application of DPs to soft skills - brilliant!

Leave this field empty

Post a Comment:



Comment: (Required - 4,000 character limit - HTML syntax is not allowed and will be removed)







© 2018 ACM, Inc. All Rights Reserved.