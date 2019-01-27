Error 526 Ray ID: 49fb6bc269f1c5ce • 2019-01-27 13:03:42 UTC

The November/December issue of acmqueue is out now
Originally published in Queue vol. 16, no. 6
Bridget Kromhout - Containers Will Not Fix Your Broken Culture (and Other Hard Truths)
Complex socio-technical systems are hard; film at 11.
(newest first)Wow! What a wonderfully applicable collection of life skills. You did a phenomenal job of distilling them down into simple, easy-to-use patterns. What's more is because they are simple they are easily memorable. Thank you so much!
Your practical advise is worth its weight in gold and highly recommended for everyone encountering any of these tricky situations - tricky for even the otherwise brightest employees.
Such advise would do a world of good to well run workplaces and more so in workplaces where chaos is prevalent and one wonders about how to get around typical day to day corporate challenges.